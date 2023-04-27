Two Winston-Salem men are facing charges after another man was shot and wounded Wednesday in the 1800 block of Patterson Avenue, authorities said.

Shamarion Porter, 19, of Butterfield Drive is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury and carrying a concealed gun, police said.

Dante Wyse, 21, of Joshua Way Lane is charged with being an accessory to an assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, police said.

Porter and Wyse were being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with Porter's bond set at $50,000 and Wyse's bond set at $20,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Winston-Salem police responded shortly before 7 p.m. on a reported shooting in the 1800 block of Patterson Avenue, police said. Before officers arrived at the scene, they learned that someone had been shot.

With a gathering of 500 to 700 people nearby, officers found Supreme Grimmage, 21, of Fayetteville with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk, police said.

Grimmage was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, police said. Grimmage's injury is non-life threatening.

Investigators found a suspect vehicle, a silver Ford Mustang convertible, in the 5100 block of Butterfield Drive, police said. Officers detained and questioned the vehicle's occupants.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.