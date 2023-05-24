Two Winston-Salem men were shot and wounded Tuesday at Salem Gardens Apartments, authorities said Wednesday.

Winston-Salem police responded at 12:47 p.m. to a reported shooting at the entrance of Salem Garden Apartments, police said.

Officers found Douglas Fredrick Shaw, 42, with a gunshot wound near the leasing office, police said.

Officers found Tamji Rasheed Mallory, 19, with a gunshot wound in a nearby vehicle, police said. Shaw and Mallory were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators then linked Stephon Daeshawn Albright, 25, of Salem Gardens Drive with the shooting, police said. Officers then found Albright possessing a rifle in the Piedmont Circle community and arrested him.

Officers executed a search warrant at 2741 Piedmont Circle and found Mekeal Stewart Binns, 22, of Salem Gardens Drive in the apartment, police said.

Officers arrested Binns and seized a handgun in the home, police said.

Albright is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm within an enclosure and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

Binns is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm from within an enclosure, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

Albright and Binns were being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information about this case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.