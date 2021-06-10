Two Winston-Salem men convicted in connection to death of man at hotel in 2018.

At 270 pounds, Wolfe was larger than Carter, Boyer said. She said Wolfe not only had alcohol in his system but also benzodiazepine. The combination of that and his head injury likely led to apnea, where breathing stops. She also said there were no signs of soft-tissue damage or bleeding in the brain.

Boyer said two years ago, she made an offer for Carter to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter. But prosecutors indicted Carter on first-degree murder, she said.

Hall viewed the video and said that he did not see Wolfe acting aggressively and noted that both men rummaged through Wolfe's pockets immediately after Carter hit Wolfe.

Paul James, Bethea's attorney, said the plea arrangement accurately represents what his client did. He also said Bethea has a history of cognitive issues. He is a follower who is willing to do what people tell him to do, whether it is lawful or not, he said.

Wolfe's friends and family said they wanted justice for Wolfe, who they described as a loyal friend who raised his wife's son as his own and later adopted him. He and the son, Justin Wolfe, remained close even after he and his wife divorced, they said.