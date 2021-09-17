Two Winston-Salem men convicted of beating another man with meat tenderizer and stabbing him to death

Two Winston-Salem men attacked the boyfriend of one of the men while he slept and then used a meat tenderizer to beat him and then stabbed him to death, a Forsyth County prosecutor said Friday. The two men had talked about killing him over the last two weeks leading up to the murder.

On Thursday, the two men — Jesse Jesus Sanchez, 22, and Brandon Michael Bussey, 21, both of West Academy Street — pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the Oct. 28, 2019, death of Marcus Warren Smith, who was 26. Smith and Sanchez had been dating and were living together at an apartment on West Academy Street. Sanchez and Bussey were long-time friends and Bussey was also living in the apartment, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin said on Friday.

Judge Allen Baddour of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced each man to two consecutive sentences totaling a minimum of 41 years, four months and a maximum of 51 years, eight months in prison.

Martin said Smith, who worked as a barber, and Sanchez had dated on and off for several years and were briefly engaged to be married. Tensions between Smith, Sanchez and Bussey started when Bussey moved into the apartment after being at a homeless shelter in New Jersey, according to Martin.