Two Winston-Salem men convicted of beating another man with meat tenderizer and stabbing him to death

Two Winston-Salem men attacked the boyfriend of one of the men while he slept and then used a meat tenderizer to beat him and then stabbed him to death, a Forsyth County prosecutor said Friday. The two men had talked about killing him over the last two weeks leading up to the murder.
On Thursday, the two men — Jesse Jesus Sanchez, 22, and Brandon Michael Bussey, 21, both of West Academy Street — pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the Oct. 28, 2019, death of Marcus Warren Smith, who was 26. Smith and Sanchez had been dating and were living together at an apartment on West Academy Street. Sanchez and Bussey were long-time friends and Bussey was also living in the apartment, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin said on Friday.
Judge Allen Baddour of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced each man to two consecutive sentences totaling a minimum of 41 years, four months and a maximum of 51 years, eight months in prison.
Martin said Smith, who worked as a barber, and Sanchez had dated on and off for several years and were briefly engaged to be married. Tensions between Smith, Sanchez and Bussey started when Bussey moved into the apartment after being at a homeless shelter in New Jersey, according to Martin.
Before he came to Winston-Salem, he was accused of stealing a dog named Caesar. Bussey was told that the homeless shelter where he was staying at in New Jersey would not allow him to keep the dog, so Caesar was placed at Funny Farm Rescue. According to a Nov. 5, 2019, article in The Press of Atlantic City, Bussey had signed over the dog, a Bichon Frise, to Funny Farm Rescue for $1,000, retaining the right to visit the dog. Employees felt he could not provide the dog a stable and safe home, the story said. Then Bussey stole the dog.
Laurie Zaleski said in the story that after communicating with Bussey over several weeks, she told Bussey to either return the money or the dog. Then, according to the story, Bussey apparently went to North Carolina.
Martin said the rescue home offered a reward for the dog's return, and Smith recognized that the dog Bussey had was the same dog that had been reported missing. Smith called police and arranged for the dog's return.
Martin said Bussey was angry about that. In later statements to Winston-Salem police, Sanchez also alleged that Smith physically abused him. Martin said Smith was never charged or convicted of assaulting Sanchez.
The day before Smith died, he talked to his mother, Nicole Jackson. Martin said Smith asked his mother to fix his favorite dish — pot roast and rice. Sanchez and Smith had dinner over at Jackson's home.
Then, after midnight on Oct. 28, 2019, Smith was in bed asleep. According to search warrants, Sanchez told police that he was beside Smith in bed when he decided to kill him. Sanchez texted Bussey, who was in the living room. After talking a bit, Sanchez told police that Bussey came into the bedroom with a meat tenderizer and Sanchez grabbed a knife that was in the bedroom.
Bussey told police he hit Smith with the meat tenderizer several times, the search warrant said. Sanchez then stabbed Smith several times. According to an autopsy, Smith had five different stab wounds, including his neck, abdomen, back and left forearm. He died from stab wounds that punctured his liver and right lung.
Sanchez told police that Bussey stomped Smith while Smith was on the ground and that the physical altercation went from the bedroom to the kitchen and ended in the bathroom.
Martin said Smith fought back, and neighbors in the apartments next door heard the commotion and called police. Officers arrived immediately and knocked on the door.
Bussey answered. He was covered in blood and was in his underwear. Martin said Sanchez changed out of his bloody clothes and placed them in the bedroom. Smith, who died at the scene, was in the bathroom, a towel was stuffed in his mouth and partially covered his face, according to the search warrant.
Both men initially claimed self-defense before admitting their involvement, according to the search warrant.
Martin said Smith's mother and several other family members attended the hearing Thursday. Smith's mother, Nicole Jackson, told Baddour that her son graduated from high school in Clinton and then graduated from Winston-Salem Barber School. Jackson kept asking why Sanchez and Bussey killed her son, Martin said.
Julie Boyer, Bussey's attorney, said her client has struggled with severe mental-health issues since he was a child in Kansas City, Kansas. Bussey grew up in a homeless shelter and managed to graduate high school through a homeless-shelter program, she said.
He had inconsistent treatment for his mental illness due to his homelessness, Boyer said.
Jason Crump, Sanchez's attorney, said Sanchez also had mental-health issues and was physically, emotionally and sexually abused as a child. He also attempted suicide.
Sanchez and Bussey both apologized for their actions.
"Jesse said he was very sorry for his actions and that he can't explain why he did what he did," Crump said. Sanchez also said he loved Smith and that he had planned to marry him.
Crump said that when adults are abused as children and don't get the treatment they need to deal with it, they don't respond well to stress as adults.
"The old adage is true — hurt people hurt people," he said.
336-727-7326