Two Winston-Salem residents are among four dead in Myrtle Beach crash. Vehicle came to stop in retention pond.

Two Winston-Salem residents were among four people who died in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Saturday after a vehicle crashed and came to a stop in a retention pond, authorities said.

In addition to the four people killed, two people were hospitalized after the crash.

Reports show that emergency crews found three people and a vehicle in a retention pond next to Harrelson Boulevard about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Three other people were found on the shore of the pond, Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department told The Associated Press.

Four people in total were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, authorities said. The other two were taken to the hospital.

WGHP/Fox 8, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal, identified one of the dead as Niterria Johnson, 22, from Winston-Salem.

Multiple news outlets identified the other Winston-Salem resident who died as LeAna McMillian, who was 17 years old.

The news outlets said that authorities found the vehicle partially submerged in the retention pond when they arrived to investigate.

Harrelson Boulevard is a four-lane divided highway that runs alongside Myrtle Beach International Airport.