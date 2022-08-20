Two Winston-Salem residents were shot and killed early Saturday morning

Two Winston-Salem men were shot and killed, and another man was wounded in two shootings early Saturday morning in the city's southeastern section, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 2:22 a.m. to the 800 block of East Devonshire Street on a reported shooting, police said. Officers then found Jeffery Penaloza Quiterio, 19, of Triangle Drive, dead at the scene.

A second victim, Ariel Santa Maria Vargas, 20, was found at the scene, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Vargas was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

About 90 minutes later at 3:49 a.m., police responded to the 2500 block of Sink Street on another reported shooting, police said. Before the officers arrived, Andres Martinez Vargas, 29, of Sink Street was taken from the scene in a private vehicle to a local hospital.

Andres Vargas was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after he arrived there, police said.

Detectives are investigating both shooting deaths. Investigators determined that the shootings weren't random acts, police said.

Police didn't say whether Ariel Vargas and Andres Vargas are related or whether the shootings on East Devonshire and Sink streets are linked in some way.

The relatives of Jeffery Quiterio and Andres Vargas have been notified of their deaths, police said.

The deaths of Quiterio and Andres Vargas are the city's 20th and 21th homicides this year, as compared to 23 homicides during the same period in 2021, police said.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos videos to the police.