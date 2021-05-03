Two Winston-Salem teenagers convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.

Tevin LaMar Bonner came to Winston-Salem to do only one thing — to install an alarm system, like he had done all over the country. But, according to a Forsyth County prosecutor, his brief encounter with two teenage boys at a gas station after he had finished work would result in him getting shot 20 minutes later. About a week later, he would die at a local hospital.
On Monday afternoon, those two teenage boys — Brandon Martelle Banks, 15, of the 1900 block of Althea Street, and Bayron Yovanay Estrada Gonzalez, 16, of the 1900 block of Butler Street — pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Gonzalez also pleaded guilty to armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Banks pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery. They both had been facing charges of first-degree murder.
Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Gonzalez, who a prosecutor said pulled the trigger, to a minimum of 16 years and a maximum of 20 years and three months in prison. Burke sentenced Banks, who had agreed to testify against Gonzalez, to a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 13 years in prison on the murder charge. He gave Banks a suspended sentence of two years and one month and a maximum of three years and six months on the conspiracy charge and placed him on 18 months of supervised probation.
Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster said this is what happened:
On June 17, 2019, Bonner, 28, of El Paso, Tex., was at a gas station when he approached Banks and Gonzalez about buying marijuana. Surveillance video from the gas station showed Bonner going into the convenience store to use the ATM machine, then coming back out and all three getting into Bonner's 2014 gray Jeep SUV. Banks was in the front passenger seat, and Gonzalez got into the back passenger seat behind Bonner.
They stopped somewhere, and Bonner and Banks went to buy the marijuana.
At 9:56 p.m. a neighbor who lived in the 1400 block of Williamson Street near Timlic Avenue called 911 and reported hearing gunshots. He went outside and saw two men pull Bonner out of the vehicle and leave him on the street.
A man later identified as Gonzalez got into the driver's seat, and Banks got into the front passenger seat, and Gonzalez drove Bonner's SUV a few yards before it stopped. Gonzalez and Banks got out and ran toward a wooded area.
Banks was later identified through the surveillance video, and Winston-Salem police subsequently arrested Banks and Gonzalez. Banks gave several false statements to police, Foster said, before he started saying what happened. Banks said at some point that Bonner had accused the two of stealing his money but he never said who shot Bonner.
Gonzalez admitted that he shot Bonner but never explained why he did.
The murder weapon was never found, and Foster said it appears that they dropped it into a culvert as they ran from the crime scene.
Bonner was shot twice in the head. Another bullet went through his neck.
Foster said one challenge to the case had to do with the fact that she wouldn't be able to admit Gonzalez's confession if the case had gone to trial. That's because the person who was in the interrogation room with Gonzalez and whom Gonzalez referred to as his mother was not, in fact, his mother. The woman was not his legal guardian, she said. The woman was actually his mother's girlfriend who stepped in because Gonzalez's mother was intoxicated.
Foster said Banks had agreed to testify against Gonzalez but would not say if Gonzalez had pulled the trigger.
Julie Boyer, Gonzalez's attorney, said Gonzalez's father had been in and out of prison and his mother's drinking had been a constant problem.
Andrew Keever, Banks' attorney, said his client was 13 at the time and Banks had no idea that Gonzalez was going to shoot Bonner.
According to his obituary, Bonner was the oldest of four siblings and had a son, who is now 5. He also competed in USA Track and Field events, and running, long jump and triple jump were his passions.
Twelve members of his family, including his mother and the mother of his child, attended the hearing, many of them wearing the jerseys of his favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers.
His mother, Tasha Bonner-Dennison, said the last time she talked to her son was on Father's Day. He was grilling food and was making plans to see his son. The last words they said to each other were "I love you," Bonner-Dennison said.
"Not only did they murder my son but they tore up our family," she said.
Foster said Bonner's family had traveled several times to Winston-Salem from Texas, Minnesota, Florida and Georgia.
"On June 17, 2019, Brandon Banks and Bayron Gonzalez placed a hard and bitter pill in their mouth and it won't go down," she said.
