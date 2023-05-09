WALKERTOWN - Sean Houle, a retired Kernersville police officer, reminded his fellow law enforcement officers about why they perform their jobs.

“You don’t do it for the money,” Houle said. “You don’t do it for honor and glory. You do it for the simple fact that you have a very real and true passion for the job.”

Houle, 33, was the featured speaker Tuesday at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church in Walkertown. Houle was critically injured in 2021 when he was shot in the face by a suspect.

A Winston-Salem police officer and a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy read the names of 27 local officers and deputies who died in the line of duty from May 1895 to October 2021.

An officer rang a bell after each name was read to more than 300 people who gathered for the event. About 150 local law enforcement officers attended the memorial.

During his speech, Houle recalled what happened about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 21, 2021.

Houle didn’t say the name of the man who was convicted of shooting him in the face and hand.

Quinton Donnell Blocker, 39, fired twice at Houle at close range. One bullet entered Houle’s mouth and jaw, causing Houle to lose a lot of blood.

“I get shot in the face with a .45 caliber Glock handgun,” Houle said. “And I am bleeding out.”

Houle said he didn’t know initially the extent of his injuries.

He closed his eyes and saw his wife and two kids.

When Houle opened his eyes, he realized that he was still alive.

He also saw that the man who shot him was preparing to fire the gun again.

“I get up and grabbed the gun with a strength that was not my own,” Houle said. “It was the strength of our Father in Heaven.”

Houle pushed the gun away, and the second bullet went into his left hand

During the confrontation, Houle got on his radio and yelled for help. he could hear sirens and he knew that his fellow officers were nearby.

“I had my faith,” Howell said. “God was beside my side. When I was fighting with this man, I knew help was coming.”

Blocker pleaded guilty Feb. 13 to attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and other offenses. A judge sentenced Blocker to serve 34 years to 43 years in prison.

Houle said that his experience is an example of the dangers that law enforcement officers face daily in their jobs.

“I miss the job every day of my life,” Houle said.

PHOTOS: Forsyth County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

PHOTOS: Kernersville police officer Sean Houle returns to WFBMC to thank medical team who cared for him after he was shot