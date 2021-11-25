Tyson Foods denies allegations that a woman was fired for reporting allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

"Defendants deny Plaintiff's allegation of retaliation," they said. "Plaintiff was terminated from employment in October 2020 for legitimate reasons."

The woman, according to Dalton and Watson, was written up on Oct. 9, 2020, because she left for break at 3 a.m. and failed to return to work when she was supposed to do so at 3:30 a.m. She also did not tell any manager where she was, Dalton and Watson said.

They allege that the woman often did not show up for work or was away from her work station without permission.

"During her employment, she regularly failed to clock in and out in an effort to conceal her attendance violations," Dalton and Watson said in court papers.

They said the woman was given a warning on Oct. 9, 2020, that any further violations could result in disciplinary action, including termination. After that warning, the woman admitted she had violated policy and that Cooper had yelled at her in front of other employees.

Kelly wrote the woman up on Oct. 23, 2020, after seeing her violate the attendance policy, according to the answer. She was suspended pending termination.