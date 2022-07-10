 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. Marshals nab double-homicide suspect in Lexington

U.S. Marshals captured a man wanted in connection with a June double homicide in Lexington on Saturday, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the news gathering partner of the Journal.

The station reported that Marlon Tyrone Anderson, 48, was located by officers in a house in Lexington and placed under arrest without incident.

U.S. Marshals had been looking for Anderson since June as the suspect in a Kannapolis double homicide. Anderson allegedly entered a home and shot and killed Sharon Chambers, 61 and her 49-year-old nephew.

Anderson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, WGHP reported.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

