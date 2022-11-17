U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear case involving 2018 fatal shooting of WSSU student at Wake Forest University.

A mother's efforts to legally hold Wake Forest University accountable for her son's fatal shooting on its campus four years ago appeared to end Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal of a federal appellate court's decision.

Najee Ali Baker, 21, was a native of Brooklyn, New York who had transferred to Winston-Salem State University to complete his undergraduate degree and play football. In the early morning hours of Jan. 20, 2018, he was shot to death after leaving a party at The Barn on the school's campus.

Two people were later convicted in connection to his death. Jakier Shanique Austin, 25, is serving up to seven years and five months for voluntary manslaughter and is scheduled to be released Nov. 1, 2023. Malik Patience Smith, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was convicted on charges that he brought a gun to the university and pointed the weapon at another man. Smith received about two years in prison.

More than a year after Baker's death, his mother, Jemel Ali Dixon, filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Wake Forest University and others, including the university's chapter of Delta Theta Sigma, alleging that the school officials had lax security and had failed to properly vet the people attending the party. The lawsuit alleged that the school was negligent and failed to do everything it could to prevent a fatal shooting on its campus.

But U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles sided with Wake Forest University in granting the school's request for a summary judgement on Aug. 5, 2021.

Dixon's attorneys appealed that decision to the 4th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals. In May, a three-judge panel denied the appeal. A request to have the entire 17-judge appellate court hear the case was denied in June.

Dixon's attorneys, Jonathon Fazzola and Chloe Neely, filed a petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied that request. The court did not provide any reasons why it would not hear the case.

In an interview Thursday, Jemel Ali Dixon and Ronald Baker, Dixon's husband and Baker's father, said they believe Wake Forest University needs to be held accountable and that the school is trying to erase what happened. When they heard the decision, their thoughts went to the recent fatal shootings of three University of Virginia football players. Authorities have charged a current student who used to play on the school's football team with three counts of murder.

"We understand what they're going through and we feel their pain," Dixon said about the parents of the three football players and the two other students who were wounded. "These things keep occurring on college campuses."

Baker's death marked the first time anyone had been fatally shot on Wake Forest University's campus since the school moved to Winston-Salem in the 1950s, according to court documents.

On Jan. 19, 2018, Baker attended a party at The Barn that was thrown by the university's chapter of Delta Sigma Theta. During the party, Baker and Smith got into an argument that soon escalated into pushing and shoving, according to a brief filed with the Supreme Court by Fazzola and Neely. Austin joined into the fight. At the time, one Wake Forest University police officer, Michael Bottoms, provided security for the party at the Barn, which had a capacity of about 500 people. A student served as an event resource manager who checked people's tickets.

Although the party was for students, half of the attendees weren't students, Fazzola and Neely said. Austin and his group left and Baker left shortly after that. Lucas Wille, a student working as the event resource manager, said he saw a "little extra scuffle" outside and heard someone yell "go get your gun, go get your gun," and "go get it, pull it out," three to four times, the attorneys wrote in court documents. The 4th Circuit court ruling said Wille later noted he thought the statements were "trash talk."

Afterward, an eyewitness in a nearby parking lot saw Smith run to a car, get a handgun and run back toward The Barn, stopping to hide the gun in his pockets. Meanwhile, Baker was walking down a path from The Barn when Smith pointed his gun at Baker's group. Austin and another person "appeared out of nowhere" behind Baker. That's when Austin shot Baker, the court documents said.

The three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit said that there was no way for Wake Forest University officials to foresee that a fatal shooting would happen. The university instituted changes in police presence at large campus events after Black and other minority students complained that university police officers were being racist in how they handled events minority students hosted.

The 4th Circuit Court's decision said there were five violent incidents at The Barn before the new security plan, known as the Dean of Students' plan, was put into place and reduced police presence. After that, there were three violent incidents before Baker was shot to death in 2018.

"(Wake Forest's) campus is easily accessible to the general public, and thousands of people, including students, staff and visitors, are on the campus every day," the court said. "Despite the large amount of traffic the campus receives on a daily basis, from the time of the founding of the Winston-Salem campus in 1956 until January 20, 2018, when Baker was shot, there had never been a shooting on campus."

But Fazzola and Neely said Wake Forest University security officers had warned that the school's security plan was irresponsible and inadequate, and the private security company that was hired for some of the school's events had offered to "subcontract its employees to serve as 'hands-on' bouncers and provide other measures the company warned WFU were necessary for the safety of Barn events."

They also said that members of Delta Sigma Theta, which regularly hosted events at The Barn, had repeatedly asked the school for permission to hire additional security "specifically citing the need for hands-on security to physically intervene in and deescalate fights, like 'clubs would have with bouncers.'"

Dixon and Ronald Baker have criticized both Wake Forest University and the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office in their son's death. They said that Forsyth County prosecutors failed to do all they could to get a first-degree murder conviction for Austin. In interviews before and after Austin's plea hearing in June 2020, they specifically blamed Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer L. Martin. They said she should have recused herself from the case because she was a member of a task force that produced a 2015 report dealing with allegations that Wake Forest University police discriminated against Black and other minority students.

Martin has said she was not the prosecutor who handled the case and has worked in multiple volunteer roles at both Wake Forest and WSSU, including WSSU Chancellor's Commission on Community Safety.

At Austin's plea hearing, Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster said prosecutors were hampered by witnesses' refusal to cooperate, including Jadakiss Hall, a friend of Austin who told police that he saw Austin shoot Baker. Hall declined to meet with police investigators and prosecutors as the case was preparing to go to trial, Foster said. She said out of the 400 people who attended the party, no one came forward to say what exactly happened.

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the case, there doesn't appear to be any other avenues for the federal lawsuit to go.

Fazzola and Neely were not immediately available for comment.

The Barn, located near Piccolo and Palmer residence halls, has since been renamed; it is now known as the University Activity Center. Dixon and Ronald Baker said they believe that is the school's attempt to erase what happened to their son. Baker said his son "can never be forgotten."

"Wake Forest can never erase his name because his blood will always be on that campus," he said.