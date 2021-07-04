Unattended cooking leads to house fire; no one injured

The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 100 block of Radford Street around 7 p.m., on Sunday.
Radford Street is off Reynolda Road.
The fire department said on Twitter that the fire was contained around 7:45 p.m. It was caused by unattended cooking.
No one was injured. The fire displaced three people.
