UNCSA student and 13-year-old injured in shooting near school's campus.

UNC School of the Arts has canceled some classes after a student at the school was shot and injured Tuesday night.

Megan Olivia DeVolder, 20, was shot in the chest after an accident on Vargrave Street under the U.S. 52 bridge near the campus, Winston-Salem police said Wednesday.

She is in stable condition, the school said.

Also injured in the shooting was a 13-year-old who was in the car that collided with DeVolder's car. Police didn't identify that victim and the teen's condition is not known.

According to police after the collision, someone in the car carrying teen fired a gun, hitting the teen and DeVolder.

Police found DeVolder on the campus; the teen was taken by car to a hospital.

DeVolder is a student in the design and production program at UNCSA, school officials said in alerts sent to students. The school will be holding meetings with students in the college and high school programs Wednesday morning.