Undercover operation nets two arrests in Jonesville

Two Jonesville women face drug offenses after the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office conducted an undercover operation, authorities said Wednesday.

McKenzie Mae Willard, 22, and Caroline Martin Willard, 55, were arrested last Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

McKenzie Willard is charged with four counts of sell and deliver of Buprenorphine, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Buprenorphine and other drug offenses, the sheriff's office said.

Buprenorphine is an opioid used to treat opioid use disorder and chronic pain.

Caroline Willard is charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, the sheriff's office said.

McKenzie Willard received a $57,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear July 7 in Yadkin District Court, the sheriff's office said. Caroline Ward received a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear July 21 in court.

Yadkin County sheriff's deputies began investigating a report of two people selling controlled substances in January 2020, the sheriff's office said. The agency then conducted an undercover operation that linked the sale and distribution to McKenzie and Caroline Willard.

