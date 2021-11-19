Unequal justice system or justice served? Local observers have mixed reactions to Rittenhouse verdict

Eric Ellison, a Winston-Salem criminal defense attorney, said Friday's not guilty verdicts for Kyle Rittenhouse on charges of homicide and other offenses demonstrate that there are two different tracts of justice for whites and minorities within U.S. legal system.

"White privilege and racism persist," said Ellison, a former chairman of the Forsyth County Democratic Party. "And decent-minded people need to continue to work towards a better community, one that consists of a justice system that is fair, blind, and equally applicable to all, despite their race, ethnicity or religion."

A jury in Kenosha, Wis., acquitted Rittenhouse, 18, of all charges Friday after he fatally shot two men and wounded another man last year amid protests and riots over a white Kenosha police officer shooting a black man.

The jury deliberated 26 hours before it acquitted Rittenhouse, who is white, for his role in the violence of Aug. 25, 2020, in which he killed two white men and wounded another white man.

The verdicts denied justice to the victims in this case, Ellison said.

Ken Raymond, the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, said he was pleased with the verdict.