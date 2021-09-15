UPDATE: Authorities locate woman reported to be possible assault victim

UPDATE — Authorities said the woman associated with a reported assault Tuesday in the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive has been located in Virginia Beach. She was in good condition and reported that no assault occurred in the jurisdiction of Winston-Salem. She requested no further law enforcement assistance, according to a news release Wednesday morning from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

----------------------------------

Winston-Salem police on Tuesday asked for the public's help to find a woman who was possibly the victim of an assault.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The woman was last seen with a man in the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said. They were in a gray Ford F-150 truck with the license plate number 189ZNA, police said. It's unclear what state the plate is from.

The truck was pulling a white camper with the word "Avenger" on its front section, police said.

Police have issued a surveillance photograph of the woman and the truck.

Anyone with information about the woman or the man can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

People can submit anonymous text tips, photos and videos to the police through their Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.