UPDATE: Man hospitalized after shooting Tuesday night on East Sprague Street, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say a 23-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 800 block of East Devonshire Street and found a man with a gunshot wound. Police were told the shooting happened in the 1100 block of East Sprague Street, where a home also was struck by gunfire, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Kenneth Wayne Rice was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.

This investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

