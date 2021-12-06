Update: Missing woman found in good health, Winston-Salem Police say

Update: Pamela Ann McLeod Martinez has been found in good health, Winston-Salem Police said Tuesday.
Winston-Salem police are asking the public for help in locating a woman who was last seen on Saturday in the 2000 block of South Hawthorne Road traveling on foot.
The woman was identified as Pamela Ann McLeod Martinez, who is 57 years old and who stands 5 feet 3 inches tall. She weighs about 92 pounds and has black and gray hair. Martinez is believed to suffer from a cognitive disorder, and police have issued a Silver Alert in an effort to locate her.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact poplice at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
