A Winston-Salem man was in critical condition on Friday after someone shot him multiple times as he sat in his vehicle shortly before noon, Winston-Salem police said.

Bernardo Rodriguez Ramirez, who is 20, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body about 11:27 a.m. Friday after police arrived at his Leona Street home and found him in his vehicle. Ramirez was rushed to a local hospital by ambulance and was reported to be in critical condition, police said.

Investigators said a man in his 20s shot Ramirez after opening the passenger door of the vehicle. The shooter was seen running south toward Charles Street, where he got into a red four-door Chevrolet and fled.

Police found many spent handgun shell casings in and around the vehicle that Ramirez was sitting in when he was shot.

Authorities said that while the investigation is ongoing, the shooting was not a random act of violence and that the shooter and victim may have been acquaintances.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.