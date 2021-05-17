UPDATE: Police ID woman who died in shooting Sunday. Juvenile charged in city's 12th homicide of 2021.

Winston-Salem Police say a 25-year-old woman was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon at Piedmont Circle, off 25th Street, according to a news release from police.

Latasha Monique Finney was found on the ground outside of the apartment building and pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.

Steven Seward Jr., 33, was also injured in the shooting, taken to a hospital and was treated and released, police said in the release.

Police say the shooter was identified as a juvenile and that he was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to a secure juvenile facility with no bond. Finney and the juvenile knew each other, the release said.

Police said no arrest photograph will be released because he is a juvenile.

This is the city's 12th homicide compared to seven this time last year, and the second woman to die of gunfire in four days. On Thursday, Tina Louise Nicholson, 53, died inside her home in the 3300 block of Ridgeback Drive.

