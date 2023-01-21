UPDATE: Police identify man shot and killed in drive-thru at Popeyes in Winston-Salem.

A man was shot and killed Friday night in the drive-thru lane of a Popeyes restaurant in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

It was the second fatal shooting downtown in less than 48 hours and the third fatal shooting in the city since Sunday.

Winston-Salem police identified the victim as Rashaad Pitts, 32, of the 5500 block of Legare Drive in Winston-Salem.

Pitts was shot while in his vehicle about 8:09 p.m. at the restaurant at 500 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.

Officers who responded to the scene found Pitts dead in the parking lot. His next-of-kin have been notified of his death, police said early Saturday.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to Pitts' death. They have not released information about any suspects in the case.

Pitts’ death is the city’s fifth homicide so far this year, as compared with two at this time in 2022, police said.

The shooting came just hours after hundreds gathered for vigils for two other people shot to death last week in Winston-Salem.

On Friday afternoon, a large crowd gathered at Weston Park to remember Endey Penaloza Morales, a 12-year-old girl who was fatally shot on Sunday. Endey was struck when gunfire broke out during a fight at the park, but police have not said whether she knew any of the people involved. A second person was also hit by the gunfire but survived.

Officers are urging the community to come forward with information that could lead to an arrest.

Also on Friday evening, another large crowd gathered at Big Winston Warehouse, less than a mile from Popeyes, to honor Kane Jacob Bowen.

Bowen, 30, was shot and killed inside Burke Street Pub early Thursday. William Preston Drake, 74, is charged with murder in Bowen's death. Another bar patron was injured.

Police say Drake was standing on the street when he fired a .40-caliber handgun into the pub, striking the victims. The two were not the intended targets, according to police and arrest warrants.

The city’s first homicide of the year happened on New Year’s Day.

Dasia Gentry, 25, was shot and killed at the Microtel Inn in Winston-Salem, police said. Rick Monroe Jr. 35, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and another offense in connection with Gentry’s death.

Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr., 28, was stabbed to death Jan. 7 in the 600 block of West 13th Street, police said. Salley had been involved in a domestic disturbance with a woman, and then he was stabbed, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said. No suspects were being sought after Salley died.

Anyone with any information regarding the homicides can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.