UPDATE: Winston-Salem police confirm 1 man died in shooting at Rolling Hills

Winston-Salem police responded a report of a shooting at Rolling Hills apartments off New Walkertown Road on Monday night.

The crime scene also appeared to involve the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank, less than a mile from the troubled apartment complex.

Dozens of police officers were at the scenes. Officers blocked off most of the bank parking lot with yellow crime tape.

Reports of the shooting came in around 7 p.m., just before a massive storm brought lightning and heavy rain to the city.

There was no immediate word from the police department on what happened.

But family members said a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest during a dispute at Rolling Hills and died in a car as he was being taken to the hospital.

Darryl Scales, who said he was the man’s uncle, said his sister was driving the man away from Rolling Hills after the shooting but realized on the way that the man had died.

The woman pulled into the parking lot of the Wells Fargo bank at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and New Walkertown Road. The woman called authorities for help.

A second family member of the victim confirmed the account that Scales gave.