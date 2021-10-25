UPDATE: Winston-Salem police confirm 1 man died in shooting at Rolling Hills

Winston-Salem police responded a report of a shooting at Rolling Hills apartments off New Walkertown Road on Monday night.
The crime scene also appeared to involve the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank, less than a mile from the troubled apartment complex.
Dozens of police officers were at the scenes. Officers blocked off most of the bank parking lot with yellow crime tape.
Reports of the shooting came in around 7 p.m., just before a massive storm brought lightning and heavy rain to the city.
There was no immediate word from the police department on what happened.
But family members said a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest during a dispute at Rolling Hills and died in a car as he was being taken to the hospital.
Darryl Scales, who said he was the man’s uncle, said his sister was driving the man away from Rolling Hills after the shooting but realized on the way that the man had died.
The woman pulled into the parking lot of the Wells Fargo bank at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and New Walkertown Road. The woman called authorities for help.
A second family member of the victim confirmed the account that Scales gave.
Scales identified his nephew who was shot, and police later confirmed the victim as Kelvin Rayvon James Jr.
A woman police identified as Krishanda Ketrell McClam, 30, and a 16-year-old girl police did not identify also received gunshot wounds during the incident at Rolling Hills, and were taken to a hospital for treatment. Both were in stable condition.
Police were still investigating late Monday night, with officers at both scenes.
At Rolling Hills, police appeared to focus their investigation in the area of a breezeway in the middle of Building 730.
A police officer told a Journal reporter not to approach the breezeway because it was an active crime scene.
Scales stood on the corner of a parking lot across the street from the bank as he spoke to a reporter around 9 p.m. He said his nephew’s body was still in the car.
A small crowd gathered in the lot as the evening progressed. The mood of the onlookers was somber as they stood and watched police across the street carrying out their investigation.
The number of homicides reported in Winston-Salem in 2021 is now up to 33, as compared to 23 homicides for the same period of time in 2020.
This story was updated at 7 a.m. with additional information from police.
