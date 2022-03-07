US 52 reopens, stretch of Liberty remains closed as police investigate double homicide

Police had the intersection of Liberty and East 25th streets closed Monday, March 7 for an investigation into a double homicide.

WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight Sunday that left a man and woman dead and two other people injured, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the news-gathering partner of the Journal.

Police closed U.S. 52 south from Akron Drive to Northwest Boulevard for more than 11 hours because of an "active police investigation," according to statements from the Winston-Salem Police Department. It reopened shortly before noon Monday.

Liberty Street between 25th and 28th streets remains closed, police said just before noon.

The condition of the two people taken to the hospital is unknown.

