Valene McMasters appointed to fill seat vacated by retired Judge Denise Hartsfield.
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Valene McMasters to fill the remaining term of retiring District Court Judge Denise Hartsfield.

Hartsfield, 67, retired from the bench Thursday. She is the second elected Black female judge to serve on the bench in Forsyth County. 

Hartsfield was elected in 2002, winning the seat that was once occupied by the late Roland Hayes, the first Black district court judge in Forsyth County. Hartsfield ran for Hayes’ seat after Hayes decided not to run for re-election.

Hartsfield announced Thursday that she will run for Forsyth County District Attorney. The position is now held by Republican Jim O'Neill. 

McMasters is the managing attorney at Legal Aid of North Carolina Inc. She previously worked as the Family Law supervising attorney for Legal Aid and was an associate at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP. 

McMasters received her undergraduate degree from Cornell University and her law degree from Boston College Law School. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

