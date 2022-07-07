Vandals target cars and buildings at a Kernersville apartment complex

Kernersville police have received reports of vandalism that happened Wednesday at Lindsey Manor Apartment Homes, authorities said.

Mike Mitchell, a resident, found spray paint on the back of his wife's car at the apartment complex, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Mitchell also noticed words and symbols spray-painted on other cars and buildings at the complex, the television station reported. Mitchell and some of his neighbors used rubbing alcohol and water to remove the graffiti.

The vandalism was reported to Kernersville police, police said.

Mitchell is disappointed about the vandalism, the television station reported.

"Why, you have to think, people work hard," Mitchell said. "No matter where you are in your life, you don't have to take it out on others."