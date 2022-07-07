 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vandals target cars and buildings at a Kernersville apartment complex

  • 0

Kernersville police have received reports of vandalism that happened Wednesday at Lindsey Manor Apartment Homes, authorities said.

Mike Mitchell, a resident, found spray paint on the back of his wife's car at the apartment complex, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal. 

Mitchell also noticed words and symbols spray-painted on other cars and buildings at the complex, the television station reported. Mitchell and some of his neighbors used rubbing alcohol and water to remove the graffiti.

The vandalism was reported to Kernersville police, police said.

Mitchell is disappointed about the vandalism, the television station reported.

"Why, you have to think, people work hard," Mitchell said. "No matter where you are in your life, you don't have to take it out on others."

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas are celebrating their birthday at their home in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert