Vehicle fire was intentionally set, police in Kernersville say

A Davidson County man has been charged in connection with a vehicle fire that happened on May 14, authorities said Thursday.
Kernersville firefighters and police officers responded to a home at 924 Phineas Drive in Kernersville after a report about the fire, Kernersville police said.
The Kernersville Fire Marshal's office determined that the fire was most likely not accidental, police said.
The Kernersville Fire Rescue and Kernersville Police departments concluded that the fire was intentionally set, police said.
Jody L. Dull, 56, is charged with felony burning of personal property, police said. Dull was taken to the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $2,500.
