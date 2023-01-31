'Very concerning' — Winston-Salem reports nine homicides in January

Winston-Salem experienced nine homicides in January, a number that apparently ties the monthly record of nine killings the city reported in both May and October of 2021.

Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for Winston-Salem Police, and William Penn, the agency’s new chief, couldn’t be reached Tuesday for comment about the city’s nine homicides.

Penn told a Journal reporter on Monday that he would meet with local community leaders and residents to look for ways to reduce crime in the city.

Demetrius Alexander Williams, 35, was shot to death late Monday night, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers responded at 10:12 p.m. to the 1000 block of Geneva Road near the main campus of Forsyth Technical Community College off Silas Creek Parkway to investigate a call of a man who had been shot, police said.

Police then received a second call reporting that a gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital.

Williams died at a local hospital despite life-saving measures, police said. Investigators determined that Williams had been shot in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Geneva Road during a fight.

Williams’ death is the city’s ninth homicide so far this year, as compared to four homicides during the same period in 2022, police said.

Darryl Rice Jr., 29, of Villa Club Drive was shot and killed and two others were critically injured early Sunday during a shooting outside of a business that had been rented for a party, police said.

Officers were called shortly after 5:15 a.m. to the business location and found Rice with a gunshot wound, police said. Rice died at the scene.

Two other people with gunshot wounds — Rodney Lee Lindsay Jr., 23, and a 17-year-old juvenile — had separately been taken to local hospitals, police said.

Lindsay and the juvenile were in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, police said.

Investigators determined an argument began inside the business where the party was scheduled and continued outside before shots were fired, police said.

Mayor Allen Joines said Tuesday that Winston-Salem’s nine homicides so far this year are “very concerning.”

City officials and residents “were feeling good where we were last year with a 25% reduction of homicides,” Joines said.

Homicides in the city decreased from 44 in 2021 to 33 in 2022, according to police statistics.

“I don’t think we can police ourselves out of this situation,” Joines said. “I think we just have to give our social programs a chance to work.”

Joines pointed to the C.U.R.E. (Communities United for Revitalization and Engagement) program, Winston-Salem Police Foundation and the city’s poverty reduction effort and a scholarship program.

C.U.R.E. is an alliance of neighborhood association representatives and community stakeholders, according to a city document. The program received $200,000 in the city's budget for fiscal year 2022.

Counselors have been hired to go into city neighborhoods to work with young people, Joines said.

The police foundation has started an athletic program for young people, and there is a scholarship program for graduates of any Forsyth County high school to attend Forsyth Technical Community College for free, Joines said.

“We want to give young people something to do after school when school lets out and before a parent gets home,” Joines said. “That’s the time when they might be recruited by organized gangs in the city.”

The police department also will continue to use its real-time crime center and its gunshot detection system to curtail crime in Winston-Salem, Joines said.

Significantly reducing violent crime in Winston-Salem “will take a change in society,” Joines said.

“Folks resort to violence to settle disputes, arguments and (their anger) rather than doing nonviolently,” Joines said. “We can try to get that introduced in the community.”