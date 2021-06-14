Victims in mass shooting on Devonshire Street identified. One killed, three, including juvenile, injured, Winston-Salem police said.

Winston-Salem police on Monday identified the man who was killed during an exchange of gunfire Friday night at 844 E. Devonshire Street, as well as the names of two other people who were injured.
A fourth person injured during the shooting was not identified because he is a juvenile.
Lt. Gregory Dorn said Tyreik Malik Arthur Keitt was killed in the Devonshire Street shooting. Keitt was 29 years old and did not live at the house where the shooting took place, Dorn said. Keitt was a resident of Winston-Salem, police said.
The other two adults injured in the shooting were George G. Perez, 19, who was shot in the buttocks, and Anthony Noyola Morales, 18, who was wounded in the arm.
The juvenile was shot in the arm. All three of the injured were treated at a hospital and released.
Dorn said a group of armed individuals approached the house on East Devonshire Street with the intent of assaulting someone at the house. There were people on the porch of the house who saw that the people approaching were armed, Dorn said, and there was an exchange of gunfire between the groups.
Dorn would not say whether the man killed or the three injured were among the people who had approached the house, among those who were on the porch, or whether they included people from both groups.
Dorn said some of the people at Devonshire Street during the shooting are affiliated with gangs, but that police have no information that indicates the shooting was a case of gang-on-gang violence.
The Devonshire Street shooting was but one of three incidents over the weekend in which people died of a gunshot wound.
On Friday, before the Devonshire shooting had taken place, police were investigating the death of Tristen Leecole Gadberry, a 22-year-old man who was found with a gunshot wound at 1500 Bruce Street in the Skyline Village Apartments. Gadberry was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died of his wounds.
In that case, Justin Lee Bankins, who is 20, has been charged with murder.
Then on Saturday night, a man who was driving past the scene of a party in the 1000 block of Swaim Woods Lane got into a confrontation with people who were there, and was shot during the dispute. The driver, Direz Lukeem Shannon, who was 31 years old, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist but died at the hospital.
A second man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.
In all three cases, police are appealing for anyone with information to contact police and help them solve the crimes.
Dorn noted that there were a hundred people at the party on Swaim Woods Lane but that none of them have come to police with information.
