 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Videos of animal torture lead to cruelty charges for Winston-Salem man, authorities say
0 Comments
breaking top story

Videos of animal torture lead to cruelty charges for Winston-Salem man, authorities say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dewald, Caleb Daniel

Dewald

 Forsyth County Sheriff

A Winston-Salem man faces charges of animal cruelty after investigators linked him to videos that showed him abusing and killing small animals, authorities said.

Caleb Daniel Dewald, 19, of Yeaton Glen Drive was arrested Friday and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Dewald is accused of abusing three squirrels and a possum from Dec. 1, 2018 to June 29, according to three warrants.

Dewald is specifically accused of capturing a squirrel Dec. 30, 2018 and a possum on July 25, 2019 in metal cages, submerging the squirrel into a trash can and the possum into a container, both filled with water, two warrants said.

The squirrel and the possum struggled until the animals drowned, and Dewald is accused of recording the incidents and sharing them on the internet, the warrants said.

Dewald is accused of capturing two additional squirrels in metal cages between Dec. 1, 2018 and June 29, another warrant said. Dewald is accused of spraying one squirrel with WD-40 oil and setting the squirrel on fire with matches, according to a warrant.

Dewald is accused of allowing that squirrel to burn for two minutes and 56 seconds, the warrant said. Dewald is accused of sharing a video of this incident on the internet.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dewald also is accused of wrapping another squirrel in tape and other materials, putting that squirrel in a plastic zip bag, throwing the squirrel on the ground, and throwing a large rock on the squirrel, the warrant said.

Dewald is accused of stomping on the squirrel under the rock while the squirrel was alive, the warrant said. 

Dewald is accused of recording the incident and sharing it on the internet, the warrant said.

Dewald was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $7,500, the sheriff's office said.

Dewald is scheduled to appear in court on July 29.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County received a tip June 29 that a Winston-Salem man was trapping, torturing and killing small animals, and then posting videos showing his actions on social media, the sheriff's office said.

The organization, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, provided investigators videos showing a man abusing the animals, the sheriff's office said. Investigators then linked Dewald to those actions.

Anyone with information about the investigation can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish-language line at 336-728-3904.

Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be submitted to the Text-A-tip at 336-920-8477.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.
Crime

A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.

Jordan Tuttle was convicted Tuesday on a charge that he shot an 18-year-old woman after a gun-for-drugs exchange went bad. He took an Alford plea, which means he did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him. On Tuesday, Tuttle initially rejected the plea but changed his mind after the judge talked to him about it and he consulted with his attorney. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News