Videos of animal torture lead to cruelty charges for Winston-Salem man, authorities say

A Winston-Salem man faces charges of animal cruelty after investigators linked him to videos that showed him abusing and killing small animals, authorities said.

Caleb Daniel Dewald, 19, of Yeaton Glen Drive was arrested Friday and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Dewald is accused of abusing three squirrels and a possum from Dec. 1, 2018 to June 29, according to three warrants.

Dewald is specifically accused of capturing a squirrel Dec. 30, 2018 and a possum on July 25, 2019 in metal cages, submerging the squirrel into a trash can and the possum into a container, both filled with water, two warrants said.

The squirrel and the possum struggled until the animals drowned, and Dewald is accused of recording the incidents and sharing them on the internet, the warrants said.

Dewald is accused of capturing two additional squirrels in metal cages between Dec. 1, 2018 and June 29, another warrant said. Dewald is accused of spraying one squirrel with WD-40 oil and setting the squirrel on fire with matches, according to a warrant.