Videos of animal torture lead to cruelty charges for Winston-Salem man, authorities say

A Winston-Salem man faces charges of animal cruelty after investigators linked him to videos that showed him abusing and killing small animals, authorities said.
Caleb Daniel Dewald, 19, of Yeaton Glen Drive was arrested Friday and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Dewald is accused of abusing three squirrels and a possum from Dec. 1, 2018 to June 29, according to three warrants.
Dewald is specifically accused of capturing a squirrel Dec. 30, 2018 and a possum on July 25, 2019 in metal cages, submerging the squirrel into a trash can and the possum into a container, both filled with water, two warrants said.
The squirrel and the possum struggled until the animals drowned, and Dewald is accused of recording the incidents and sharing them on the internet, the warrants said.
Dewald is accused of capturing two additional squirrels in metal cages between Dec. 1, 2018 and June 29, another warrant said. Dewald is accused of spraying one squirrel with WD-40 oil and setting the squirrel on fire with matches, according to a warrant.
Dewald is accused of allowing that squirrel to burn for two minutes and 56 seconds, the warrant said. Dewald is accused of sharing a video of this incident on the internet.
Dewald also is accused of wrapping another squirrel in tape and other materials, putting that squirrel in a plastic zip bag, throwing the squirrel on the ground, and throwing a large rock on the squirrel, the warrant said.
Dewald is accused of stomping on the squirrel under the rock while the squirrel was alive, the warrant said.
Dewald is accused of recording the incident and sharing it on the internet, the warrant said.
Dewald was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $7,500, the sheriff's office said.
Dewald is scheduled to appear in court on July 29.
Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County received a tip June 29 that a Winston-Salem man was trapping, torturing and killing small animals, and then posting videos showing his actions on social media, the sheriff's office said.
The organization, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, provided investigators videos showing a man abusing the animals, the sheriff's office said. Investigators then linked Dewald to those actions.
Anyone with information about the investigation can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish-language line at 336-728-3904.
Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be submitted to the Text-A-tip at 336-920-8477.
