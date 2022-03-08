Vigil held for one of two victims in Sunday night's fatal shooting

Nearly 60 people attended a vigil Tuesday for Toriyana Marquez Gaskins, one of the two people who were killed Sunday night in a shooting that happened on U.S. 52 South near 25th Street.

LaShanda Lewis, Toriyana's mother, said that her 20-year-old daughter and two other young women who were injured, Deja Monae Taylor, 19, and Tamiya Denea Taylor, 20, didn't deserve to be the victims of gun violence.

"They were good girls just caught in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong crowd," Lewis said. "I say this to everybody. You can pray for your children every night. It's up to them to keep themselves safe and protect themselves."

Gaskins and a passenger in the car she was driving were both fatally wounded shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 52 South when gunmen fired more than dozen bullets from another moving car, Winston-Salem police said. Two others in the car that the Gaskins was driving were injured.

"No mother should have to go through this this," Lewis said. "My family has been through enough. No family should want to go through this.

"The shooters know who they are," Lewis said. "You were in that car. It's time to speak up and do the right thing.