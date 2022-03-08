Vigil held for one of two victims in Sunday night's fatal shooting

Nearly 60 people attended a vigil Tuesday for Toriyana Marquez Gaskins, one of the two people who were killed Sunday night in a shooting that happened on U.S. 52 South near 25th Street.
LaShanda Lewis, Toriyana's mother, said that her 20-year-old daughter and two other young women who were injured, Deja Monae Taylor, 19, and Tamiya Denea Taylor, 20, didn't deserve to be the victims of gun violence.
"They were good girls just caught in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong crowd," Lewis said. "I say this to everybody. You can pray for your children every night. It's up to them to keep themselves safe and protect themselves."
Gaskins and a passenger in the car she was driving were both fatally wounded shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 52 South when gunmen fired more than dozen bullets from another moving car, Winston-Salem police said. Two others in the car that the Gaskins was driving were injured.
"No mother should have to go through this this," Lewis said. "My family has been through enough. No family should want to go through this.
"The shooters know who they are," Lewis said. "You were in that car. It's time to speak up and do the right thing.
"My daughter is dead," Lewis said. "Be a man and come forward. That's the least you can do for our family."
During Sunday night's incident, Gaskins managed to exit U.S. 52 on to Liberty Street after she was shot, but she lost control of the 2019 Nissan Sentra near the intersection of Liberty and 25th streets, police said. The Sentra collided with a vehicle unrelated to the shooting.
Gaskins died at the scene, police said. Treshaun Raymond Milton, 19, a passenger, suffered gunshot wounds and died later at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said.
Deja Taylor, another passenger, also was shot and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist for treatment.
At the vigil, Teresa Sims, the grandmother of Deja Taylor, said her granddaughter is fighting for her life in the hospital.
"This is ridiculous," Sims said. "Something has got to be done about this. It just doesn’t make (any) sense.
"Everybody is hurt," Sims said. "Everyone is suffering.”
Two others riding in the car, Tamiya Taylor and Zion Christopher Glenn, 20, were treated for injuries and released from medical care, police said.
Tamiya Taylor and Glenn suffered shrapnel wounds, police Capt. Steven Tollie said Tuesday night. Tollie was uncertain whether Tamiya Taylor and Glenn were injured by broken glass in the crash or from bullet fragments that struck the vehicle's glass, he said.
During the vigil, a woman and man cried uncontrollably. Many attendees hugged each other.
The attendees placed candles and balloons at the site where Gaskins' vehicle crashed after she lost control of her car.
In the incident, the shooters fired from the passenger side of a dark, four-door car that traveling in the left lane on U.S. 52 South as Gaskins also drove south in the highway's right lane, police said.
At least two passengers in the four-door car leaned out of the windows fired at the Sentra, police said. The shooting suspects then continued traveling south on U.S. 52 as Gaskins exited at Liberty Street.
The five people in the Sentra had been at the Cook Out on Akron Drive about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Investigators believe that the shooting victims encountered the shooters at the Cook Out., although there was no apparent trouble between the groups there.
The five people in the Sentra ordered food at the Cook Out, and they left that business at 11:36 p.m., police said. Their vehicle turned from Akron Drive onto U.S. 52 South.
Police initially responded to what they believed was a vehicle crash at 11:39 p.m. at Liberty and 25th streets. When officers arrived, they discovered that there had been shooting.
Investigators are gathering video surveillance in the case, police said.
Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman, said Tuesday that there were no updates to the case.
Patrice Rice, Gaskins' great-aunt, said that Gaskins' death is senseless.
"Young people, know who your peers are before you start hanging out with them," Rice said.
Frankie Gist, one of the vigil's organizers, told the attendees to stay off the streets and make the right decisions to become successful in their lives.
"Cowards pick up a gun and a queen (Gaskins) is not here," said Gist, the founder of HOPE Dealers Outreach in Winston-Salem. "You can do better than that. It's not too late to change."
PHOTOS: Vigil for Toriyana Gaskins
