 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Violent Tuesday in Winston-Salem: 3 people hurt in 3 separate shootings
0 comments
top story

Violent Tuesday in Winston-Salem: 3 people hurt in 3 separate shootings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Three people were wounded by gunfire in Winston-Salem on Tuesday in three separate shootings, all within two miles of one another.

The first call to police came shortly after 3:30 p.m. from the 2700 block of Piedmont Circle. There, a man had been in an argument with a woman when another man intervened and fired a gun. Brandon Alexander Smith was shot in the face. Police later said he was in stable condition with wounds considered serious but not life threatening.

The suspect has not been identified, but police said he could have left the area in a silver SUV or similar vehicle.

Hours later, just before 9 p.m., Winston-Salem police were alerted to a shooting in the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue. The man who was shot, 30-year-old Alijahhamani Rolle, told investigators he had been standing in the parking lot of Hot Dog City when he heard gunshots and began to run.

He then realized he had been hit by gunfire and was wounded in the rear of his upper thigh area, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A third shooting occurred around 30 minutes later on North Liberty Street.

Jasmine Dominique Glenn, 31, was a passenger in an SUV that was pulling out of the gas station at 2609 N. Liberty when someone in another car drove by and opened fire, police said. Glenn was hit in the leg.

The driver then went to the 3300 block of North Patterson Avenue and contacted police.

Glenn was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Tuesday night, police said.

Police have not said whether any of the three shootings were related

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information about Tuesday’s shootings call 336-773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or via Facebook at the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County page.

Local media, business and community members came together to help solve the murder of a college student in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Correction

This article has been edited to correct the day of the shootings. All three occurred Tuesday, May 4.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.
Crime

Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.

Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News