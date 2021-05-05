Violent Tuesday in Winston-Salem: 3 people hurt in 3 separate shootings

Three people were wounded by gunfire in Winston-Salem on Tuesday in three separate shootings, all within two miles of one another.
The first call to police came shortly after 3:30 p.m. from the 2700 block of Piedmont Circle. There, a man had been in an argument with a woman when another man intervened and fired a gun. Brandon Alexander Smith was shot in the face. Police later said he was in stable condition with wounds considered serious but not life threatening.
The suspect has not been identified, but police said he could have left the area in a silver SUV or similar vehicle.
Hours later, just before 9 p.m., Winston-Salem police were alerted to a shooting in the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue. The man who was shot, 30-year-old Alijahhamani Rolle, told investigators he had been standing in the parking lot of Hot Dog City when he heard gunshots and began to run.
He then realized he had been hit by gunfire and was wounded in the rear of his upper thigh area, police said.
A third shooting occurred around 30 minutes later on North Liberty Street.
Jasmine Dominique Glenn, 31, was a passenger in an SUV that was pulling out of the gas station at 2609 N. Liberty when someone in another car drove by and opened fire, police said. Glenn was hit in the leg.
The driver then went to the 3300 block of North Patterson Avenue and contacted police.
Glenn was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Tuesday night, police said.
Police have not said whether any of the three shootings were related
The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information about Tuesday’s shootings call 336-773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or via Facebook at the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County page.