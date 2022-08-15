Wake County DA can prosecute Josh Stein's campaign over ad featuring Jim O'Neill, judge rules.

A federal judge won't block the Wake County prosecutors from pursuing criminal charges against N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein's campaign over a 2020 political ad that Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said defamed him.

This is all over an obscure and rarely used state law that Wake County prosecutors are alleging Stein's campaign violated in producing the ad, which suggested that O'Neill had ignored 1,500 untested rape kits in Forsyth County. Stein's campaign filed a lawsuit in late July, saying that the state law is an unconstitutional infringement on political free speech and asked a federal judge to permanently block enforcement of it.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles disagreed, and she said disagreed again Monday after Stein's campaign filed an emergency motion asking her to block enforcement of the state law while it appeals Eagles' decision to the Fourth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals.

The decision Monday essentially paves the way for Wake County prosecutors to go to a grand jury and ask whether the grand jury believes there is enough evidence to warrant an indictment. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Friday that the grand jury next meets on Aug. 22.

The rhetoric has gotten particularly heated over the last few weeks. The N.C. Democratic Party sent a letter to Freeman, demanding that she investigate O'Neill for possible violations of the state law due to alleged false statements he made during the 2020 campaign about Stein's record on handling the backlog of untested rape kits. On Monday, the state Democratic Party sent out a video accusing O'Neill of making demonstrably false statements about Stein during the campaign.

Freeman has said she recused herself and assigned the case to one of her senior prosecutors, David Saacks. Over the weekend, however, Axios Raleigh cited Freeman's campaign reports showing that O'Neill's wife and Jennifer Martin, chief assistant district attorney in O'Neill's office, contributed to Freeman's campaign in May. According to the reports, O'Neill's wife, Oona O'Neill, contributed a total of $2,000 and Martin contributed a total of $250. Jim O'Neill sent a statement to Axios, saying that his wife has the "constitutional right to support the candidates she chooses to support."

In her order, Eagles said she found no evidence that the plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm due to pending criminal charges.

"It is not certain that a grand jury will find probable cause for charging any of the plaintiffs with a crime," she said.

The ad ran between August and October 2020. In the ad, a woman identified as Juliette, who is a sexual-assault survivor and was a part-time employee for Stein's office, said the following: "And when I learned that Jim O'Neill left 1,500 rape kits sitting on a shelf leaving rapists on the streets, I had to speak out. Jim O'Neill cannot be our Attorney General."

O'Neill, who ultimately lost the race, said the ad was blatantly false and defamed him because prosecutors have no authority over rape kits; law-enforcement agencies determine what rape kits are submitted to the State Crime Lab. In fact, O'Neill claimed, prosecutors can't intervene in a law-enforcement agency's decision on when and how to test rape kits.

Stein's campaign said the ad was true and that prosecutors, according to state law, have a duty to advise law-enforcement agencies.

O'Neill filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections. According to a final report filed in federal court, the State Board of Elections concluded that it was ambiguous that the ad was false, making it difficult to determine if the state law was violated.

Freeman said Friday that Saacks got the report and determined there needed to be further investigation. He asked the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation. On July 25, an SBI agent was prepared to testify in front of a grand jury about his investigation before Eagles issued a temporary restraining order that same day.