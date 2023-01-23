Wake County man charged with Davidson County sex offenses

LEXINGTON — A Raleigh man was charged Monday after a months-long investigation into alleged online communication with a 12-year-old child concerning sexual acts, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Ryan Christopher Allis, 27, who lives in Raleigh, was charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, soliciting a child with a computer, taking indecent liberties with a child and providing harmful materials to a minor.

Allis was placed in the Davidson County Jail with bond set at $200,000.

The sheriff's office said they started an investigation of the case on Sept. 28 and discovered that an adult male had communicated with a 12-year-old and said he planned to travel to Davidson County to perform sexual acts with the child.

The arrest on Monday came after Davidson County detectives, with the help of the Raleigh Police Department and the SBI, executed a search warrant at Allis' home.

Allis faces a Feb. 28 court date in Davidson County, but authorities said their investigation was continuing.