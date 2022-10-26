Wake Forest Baptist nurse charged with murder in death of 2 patients makes court appearance in Winston-Salem.

Johnathan Howard Hayes, a former nurse at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, made his first appearance in court Wednesday morning.

Hayes faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He is accused of giving lethal doses of insulin to two female patients at Baptist and a near-fatal dose to a third patient. Two of the women Gwen Crawford, 60, and Vickie Lingerfelt, 61, died in January of this year.

Pamela Jean Little was given insulin on Dec. 1, 2021, but survived, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said at a news conference Tuesday.

At the hearing Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried said prosecutors have not made a decision yet on whether to pursue the death penalty.

District Court Judge Lawrence J. Fine appointed the Capital Defenders Office to represent Hayes.

Hayes is being held without bond in the Forsyth County Jail. His next court date is Nov. 10.

Winston-Salem police believe there may be more victims. To talk with a detective, call 336-757-0357.