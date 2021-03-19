Wake Forest professor says she was dismayed, but not surprised about Tuesday's deadly shootings in Atlanta

The motive for the attacks remains under investigation.

Six of the victims were identified as Asian, and seven were women. The attack sent terror through the country's Asian-American community, which has been increasingly been targeted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and N.C. flags at state-owned buildings to be lowered to half-staff until sunset Monday in tribute to the eight people who were killed in the Atlanta area.

"As we come together to end the spread of COVID-19, we must come together to end racial and ethnic prejudice and violence," Cooper said. "This year, we've seen an alarming increase in anti-Asian hate speech and violence, and it must end now."

Lt. Todd Hart of Winston-Salem Police Department said local police don't know of any threats to the city's Asian community. There have been no recent reports of hate crimes against Asians in the city, he said.

"We will always continue to work with businesses and citizens that have questions or concerns to keep the community safe," Hart said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office doesn't have a record of any reports pertaining to anti-Asian hostility in the past year, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said.