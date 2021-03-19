Wake Forest professor says she was dismayed, but not surprised about Tuesday's deadly shootings in Atlanta

When Lisa Kiang heard that eight people, six of them Asian women, had been killed in Atlanta, she wasn't totally surprised.
For months, Kiang, a professor of psychology at Wake Forest University, has watched as reports of attacks on Asian-Americans have increased significantly across the United States.
"There has been so much unrest, in general, in light of (the) 'racism pandemic' among all marginalized groups," she said. "It doesn't surprise me."
Kiang, who studies Asian-American ethnic identity and discrimination, has participated in the "One Talk at a Time" project with her colleagues at UNC Greensboro. The project encourages positive racial and ethnic socializations among people.
"Research has shown that racism and bias incidents against Asian Americans have skyrocketed in the last year, and women are particularly vulnerable to these attacks," said Kiang, a second-generation Chinese American who was born in the United States.
Robert Aaron Long, 21, a white man from Woodstock, Ga., is charged with eight counts of murder in the killing eight people in Tuesday's shooting spree at at three Atlanta-area massage businesses. Long told authorities that the attack was not racially motivated. He said he has a "sex addiction" and had carried out the shootings to eliminate what he saw as sources of temptation.
The motive for the attacks remains under investigation.
Six of the victims were identified as Asian, and seven were women. The attack sent terror through the country's Asian-American community, which has been increasingly been targeted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and N.C. flags at state-owned buildings to be lowered to half-staff until sunset Monday in tribute to the eight people who were killed in the Atlanta area.
"As we come together to end the spread of COVID-19, we must come together to end racial and ethnic prejudice and violence," Cooper said. "This year, we've seen an alarming increase in anti-Asian hate speech and violence, and it must end now."
Lt. Todd Hart of Winston-Salem Police Department said local police don't know of any threats to the city's Asian community. There have been no recent reports of hate crimes against Asians in the city, he said.
"We will always continue to work with businesses and citizens that have questions or concerns to keep the community safe," Hart said.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office doesn't have a record of any reports pertaining to anti-Asian hostility in the past year, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said.
"Like most of the country that saw the news of (the) tragedy in Georgia, I was horrified and shocked by this senseless loss of life," Kimbrough said. "We are long overdue for removing hate from our society. Every individual has a right to life and the pursuit of happiness."
According to 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 11,726 people of an Asian descent in the metropolitan Winston-Salem area, and they make up 1.7% of the metro population.
Winston-Salem has an estimated 5,207 Asians, and they make up 2.1% of the city’s population, the statistics show.
While the number of Asians in Winston-Salem is low compared with Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham — or even Greensboro — Asians are a fast-growing segment of the population here. The number of Asians in Forsyth County increased about 90% between the 2010 Census and 2019 estimates, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Sayaka Matsouka is the managing editor of Triad City Beat. Matsouka, who is of Japanese descent, said she wasn't concerned for her safety in the wake of the deadly shootings in Atlanta.
"But I am concerned for the safety of my parents when they go out because they are older, and a lot of these attacks have been perpetrated against elders," Matsouka said. "I personally haven’t faced any harassment, but that’s most likely due to the fact that I haven’t been out much in the last year, and we don’t live in a bigger city.
"It also makes me wonder how visible my family would have been if they still operated their restaurant, and how easily this could have been my parents or staff," Matsouka said.
Many Asian Americans see the shootings in Atlanta as racially based, given a recent wake of assaults that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States.
The virus was first identified in China, and former President Donald Trump and others have used racially charged terms to describe it.
The group, Stop AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) Hate has received 3,795 reports of racist incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders as of Feb. 28, according to news reports. That includes 503 incidents this year.
Kiang, the WFU psychology professor, said she also hasn't experienced any harassment over the past year.
"But part of the insidiousness of racism is that there are very real consequences of something called vicarious racism," Kiang said.
"For example … I've noticed that I'm much more aware of possible incidents of discrimination and bias, especially in light of the public rhetoric and the atrocious crimes that have been documented in more urban areas of the United States," Kiang said.
Kiang pointed to a recent report by the Pew Research Center suggests that one-quarter of young Asian Americans have reported being the targets of racism, but more than 50% reported feeling sadness or depression about the situation, and 80% reported feeling angry about current events.
State Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, D-Wake, said he plans to reintroduce the Hate Crimes Prevention Act in the N.C. Senate by early next week.
"I believe we're continuing to see a record increase in hate crimes, including a surge in anti-Asian American incidents, and hate groups over the last few years," said Chaudhuri, the only Asian American ever elected to the N.C. General Assembly.
The bill would create a hate crimes database, expand protections against hate crimes and increase punishments for such crimes. The legislation also would require training for law enforcement officers and prosecutors on hate crimes.
"The legislation provides tools for law enforcement and prosecutors to combat such crimes and groups," Chaudhuri said. "And it builds trust with communities that are targeted by hate crimes."
