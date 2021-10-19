Wake Forest seeks dismissal of lawsuit over former coach convicted in 2018 fatal assault in New York

According to court documents and trial testimony, Jones had traveled to New York in August 2018. Wake Forest University officials have said this was a personal trip, but the lawsuit alleges that Jones was recruiting a potential player for the school. Szabo, a vice-president of sales for What If Media Group, was in New York to attend a trade show and then his stepsister's wedding.

According to the lawsuit, Szabo had called for a Lyft to take him back to his hotel, a Howard Johnson on 12th Street in Queens. That Lyft went in the wrong direction and left him along 29th Street and 41st Avenue in Long Island.

He called six times for another Lyft, the lawsuit said. Then he approached several vehicles on 29th Street near the interesection of 41st Avenue to figure out if one of those cars was his Lyft ride, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said Jones was in one of those cars with his fiancee, Dejenane F. Paul. At 1:42 a.m. Aug. 5, 2018, Szabo, who was inebriated, went to Jones' car and "waved his arm as if hailing a ride after Coach Jones passed him while driving down 29th Street."

Jones later stopped at the intersection. Szabo turned and walked back across the street, the lawsuit said.