Wake Forest seeks dismissal of lawsuit over former coach convicted in 2018 fatal assault in New York

Wake Forest University officials are seeking to dismiss a wrongful-death lawsuit that alleges a former assistant men's basketball coach punched a man while on a recruiting trip to New York, resulting in the man's death. The former coach, Jamill C. Jones, was later convicted on a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault in connection to the man's death.
Attorneys for the private school filed a motion to dismiss on Oct. 8 in Forsyth Superior Court. A Forsyth County judge is scheduled to hear the motion during the week of Nov. 1.
Donna Kent, the mother of Sandor Szabo, the man Jones was convicted of assaulting, initially filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court in Queens County, but that lawsuit was dismissed in March of this year. Kent filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Wake Forest University in Forsyth Superior Court on Aug. 4.
Attorneys Adam K. Doerr and Travis Hinman, who represent Wake Forest University, said in their motion to dismiss that the lawsuit is barred because of statute of limitations. They also argue that the lawsuit fails to state claims for which relief can be granted.
Andy Fitzgerald, an attorney who represents Kent, declined to comment Tuesday about the lawsuit. Doerr did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Jones was convicted after a trial in February 2020 and later sentenced to three years of probation. He was also ordered to perform 1,500 hours of community service and to pay a $1,000 fine. He resigned from Wake Forest University in April 2019. Jones now lives in Washington, D.C., and is chief executive officer and founder of Purpose is Life Inc. a nonprofit community outreach program, according to the company's website.
According to court documents and trial testimony, Jones had traveled to New York in August 2018. Wake Forest University officials have said this was a personal trip, but the lawsuit alleges that Jones was recruiting a potential player for the school. Szabo, a vice-president of sales for What If Media Group, was in New York to attend a trade show and then his stepsister's wedding.
According to the lawsuit, Szabo had called for a Lyft to take him back to his hotel, a Howard Johnson on 12th Street in Queens. That Lyft went in the wrong direction and left him along 29th Street and 41st Avenue in Long Island.
He called six times for another Lyft, the lawsuit said. Then he approached several vehicles on 29th Street near the interesection of 41st Avenue to figure out if one of those cars was his Lyft ride, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit said Jones was in one of those cars with his fiancee, Dejenane F. Paul. At 1:42 a.m. Aug. 5, 2018, Szabo, who was inebriated, went to Jones' car and "waved his arm as if hailing a ride after Coach Jones passed him while driving down 29th Street."
Jones later stopped at the intersection. Szabo turned and walked back across the street, the lawsuit said.
"While Mr. Szabo walked away, Coach Jones exited his vehicle and sprinted to catch up with him," the lawsuit said. "As Coach Jones closed in, Mr. Szabo (5' 10'') sought refuge from the imposing Coach Jones (6' 5'') behind a mailbox and put his hands up to shield his face in a moment of terror."
The lawsuit said Jones planted his feet, "cocked back his right fist and struck Mr. Szabo."
"The punch was so forceful that it knocked Mr. Szabo's teeth through his lower lip and lacerated the tissues on the left side of his face," the lawsuit said. "The blow also caused Mr. Szabo a sudden rotational injury in his brain stem — an ultimately fatal injury."
The lawsuit alleges that Jones' punch caused Szabo's body to slam into the ground and that his head bounced off the concrete curb. The impact fractured Szabo's skull in two places and he had extensive brain damage. The lawsuit cites witnesses and security camera footage in saying that Szabo lay unconscious while his legs twitched and he bled from his ears, face and mouth. The blood blocked his airways. Video footage showed Jones drove away from the scene.
The lawsuit said Jones did not call 911 and did not render first-aid, which Wake Forest University officials trained him in. Szabo was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell, where he died two days later.
According to the lawsuit, Jones called a police officer, who was his finacee's relative, for advice while he watched from his hotel room police and paramedics tried to help Szabo. Jones went back to Winston-Salem and later returned on Aug. 9, 2018, two days after Szabo died, to turn himself into police in Queens.
The lawsuit alleges that Wake Forest University is liable because Jones went to New York to conduct business — recruiting a potential player — on behalf of the university. Wake Forest University officials, including then-men's basketball coach Danny Manning offered Jones support.
The lawsuit also said that Jones' actions in August 2018 indicated that Jones might have committed or participated in prior acts of violence and that Wake Forest University officials should have known or had reason to know about Jones' alleged propensity for violence before his trip to New York.
Wake Forest officials offered Jones support, the lawsuit said, and "continued to enjoy the fruits of Coach Jones' labor, including signing Ismael Massoud, Coach Jones' recruiting target."
A trial date has not been set for the lawsuit.
336-727-7326