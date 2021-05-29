Wake Forest University asks federal judge to rule in school's favor in lawsuit over 2018 fatal shooting of WSSU student.

Attorneys for Wake Forest University want a federal judge to rule in the school’s favor in a wrongful-death lawsuit without going to trial.
The lawsuit alleges that school officials failed to do anything to prevent the fatal shooting of Winston-Salem State University student Najee Ali Baker on the school’s campus on Jan. 20, 2018. Jakier Shanique Austin shot Baker to death after a party that was held at The Barn on Wake Forest University’s campus. Austin has since pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in June 2020 and is now serving up to seven years and five months in prison.
Malik Patience Smith, 19, pleaded guilty in April 2020 to charges related to Baker’s death. He was accused of pointing a gun at Baker’s friend while Austin shot Baker.
Jemel Dixon, Baker’s mother and the executor of her son’s estate, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in May 2019 and named several defendants, including the school’s chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, which hosted the party, and Rhino Sports & Entertainment Services LLC. But all of those other defendants have been dismissed from the lawsuit, and the only pending claims are against Wake Forest. A trial is scheduled to start Nov. 1.
But on Wednesday, attorneys for Wake Forest University filed a motion for what is known as summary judgment. That is a request that a judge rule in Wake Forest’s favor without needing to go to trial.
The main argument that Wake Forest’s attorneys make is that Dixon has failed to prove her case that school officials could have prevented Baker’s death.
In fact, they contend, Dixon’s attorneys have failed to produce any evidence that Wake Forest officials had any reason to believe someone would have been fatally shot on the campus.
“The shooting of Baker was unprecedented,” the attorneys said in court papers. “Prior to January 20, 2018, there had never been a homicide or shooting on WFU’s campus since the opening of the Winston-Salem campus in 1956. No one had ever been injured in a shooting by a firearm on campus. There has never been a confirmed report of a deadly weapon at a Barn party.”
The attorneys said the crime rate on Wake Forest’s campus is lower than it is in the city of Winston-Salem as a whole.
The lawsuit has alleged that Wake Forest University administrators had lax security for the party at The Barn. The lawsuit also said that the university reduced police presence at large school events and placed the responsibility of organizing such events primarily to students.
The change, the lawsuit said, happened after Black and other minority students raised concerns that university police were racist and had handled events hosted by minority students differently than they did with those hosted by white students. That led to an independent study by Developmental Associations, which made a number of recommendations. The lawsuit alleges that school administrators ignored recommendations that the school increase police presence at large events and not have students be left in charge of planning and organizing major events.
Wake Forest attorneys said that the changes the school implemented helped improve security at large events, including those held at The Barn. The attorneys said having a large presence of Wake Forest University police was not the way to manage events at The Barn, and using what is called the Hybrid Approach reduced the amount of incidents at events. Over a three-year period before Baker’s death, there were only eight out of 31 parties where physical altercations happened, and two of those involved only pushing and shoving, they said.
The attorneys also argue that on the night of Baker’s shooting, there wasn’t any way for school officials to foresee what would happen or to prevent it. The party had one Wake Forest University police officer, seven private security officers and several other people. The attorneys also noted that Baker was not shot inside The Barn but on a roadway toward a parking lot on the school’s campus.
They also argued that there was no plausible way for the school to check every single car for weapons before coming onto the campus.
“If the Court allows this case to proceed to trial, WFU, the Court, and ultimately the jury would be left to guess: What was it that WFU reasonably should have done that would have changed the outcome?” the attorneys write. “Should WFU have surrounded the campus with barbed wire and searched every vehicle entering campus? How would having one, two, or 10 more police officers have prevented Austin from shooting Baker on the road in front of multiple witnesses and in the vicinity of both police and EMTs? Plaintiff makes no effort to answer these basic questions.”
Attorneys for Dixon will file a response in the next few weeks, and a judge will issue a decision.
