Wake Forest University asks federal judge to rule in school's favor in lawsuit over 2018 fatal shooting of WSSU student.

Wake Forest attorneys said that the changes the school implemented helped improve security at large events, including those held at The Barn. The attorneys said having a large presence of Wake Forest University police was not the way to manage events at The Barn, and using what is called the Hybrid Approach reduced the amount of incidents at events. Over a three-year period before Baker’s death, there were only eight out of 31 parties where physical altercations happened, and two of those involved only pushing and shoving, they said.

The attorneys also argue that on the night of Baker’s shooting, there wasn’t any way for school officials to foresee what would happen or to prevent it. The party had one Wake Forest University police officer, seven private security officers and several other people. The attorneys also noted that Baker was not shot inside The Barn but on a roadway toward a parking lot on the school’s campus.

They also argued that there was no plausible way for the school to check every single car for weapons before coming onto the campus.