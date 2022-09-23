Walkertown man charged with having weapon at jail. He was accused of assaulting two detention officers last month.

A Walkertown man charged last month with brutally assaulting two detention officers at the Forsyth County Jail is now accused of possessing a weapon at the jail — a broken lightbulb he sharpened into a shank, according to an arrest warrant.

Matthew Logan West, 24, of Oak Branch Lane in Walkertown was charged Friday with one count of possession of a weapon by a prisoner. According to an arrest warrant, West was found in possession of a broken fluorescent lightbulb that had been "sharpened to a point" like a shank. The offense date was Sept. 14.

West was given a $7,500 bond. It wasn't immediately clear when his next court date would be.

West was charged last month with two counts of assault on detention employees, inflicting serious injury and possession of a weapon as a prisoner.

He is accused of assaulting Sgt. L. Pounders and Sgt. J. Stigman, detention officers at the jail, causing serious injuries to them, according to arrest warrants. He is also accused of having a makeshift knife or shank, which was made from a property box in the jail, an arrest warrant alleges.

The incident became public on Aug. 15 when West's mother posted on Facebook, saying that her son was "brutally beaten at the jail by (a detention officer) so severely, he had to be taken to the hospital." She wrote that West had suffered a fractured eye socket and "was beaten, kicked and stomped in the face and then people wonder why there are so many deaths at the facility."

That Facebook post prompted a strong reaction from Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr., who wrote two separate Facebook posts in which he angrily disputed the mother's allegations and said West attacked the officers.

He said he invited the mother, Amy Litaker, to the sheriff's office to see the video of the fight between West and the detention officers. After seeing the video, Kimbrough said Litaker told him that she didn't see her son in the video.

During a news conference about the incident, Maj. Robert Whitaker of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that just after noon on Aug. 12, two detention officers were conducting a search of West's cell. Kimbrough has said that West's cell was being searched on suspicion that he had a weapon made from a hard plastic spoon. During the search, Kimbrough said, West allegedly attacked the female officer and then assaulted another officer who came to help her.

Whitaker said that other detention officers came to restrain West and to render aid. West, he said, was combative and uncooperative. He said the male officer suffered a brain bleed, a concussion, a dislocated shoulder and a torn calf muscle. The female officer had a concussion, a fractured orbital bone and a black eye, Whitaker said at the news conference.

West has been awaiting trial on a charge of murder in the shooting death of Victor Floyd Hardy on Jan. 10.