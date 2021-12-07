Walkertown man convicted of 52 counts of child pornography.

One of the detectives did a forensic evaluation and discovered 500 images and 150 videos of child pornography, Glanton said.

There were images and videos of young children being sexually abused by adults.

Harvey W. Barbee Jr., Newsome's attorney, said that Newsome has taken responsibility for his actions and that he has family support. His mother, father, sister and a neighbor attended the hearing, sitting on the second row in the courtroom.

Newsome has lived with his father since he was released from the Forsyth County Jail and he has sought treatment from Gregory Alan Letourneau, a Winston-Salem sexual-addiction counselor.

When Barbee mentioned Letourneau's name, Bray asked if anyone knew anything about him. She then said she had looked his name up on her computer and discovered that Letourneau had been convicted of insurance fraud.