Walkertown man convicted of using credit card of veteran who killed himself.

Matthews was a youth pastor from the Thrive Church in High Point and a military service coordinator at the Winston-Salem Regional Office at the Veterans' Administration. He had served a year in Iraq as an Army truck driver in the 991st Transportation Co. based in Salisbury.

He was last seen driving his silver Chevrolet Tahoe as he left the 3900 block of Talcott Avenue. Police found his SUV on May 30, 2019, at Motor Road and Patterson Avenue.

Lt. Greg Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department told the Journal earlier this year that Matthews' remains were found near where his vehicle was found.

Dorn said Lacey found Matthews' SUV unoccupied.

Patricia Harris, Matthews' mother, told the Journal that police told her that Lacey led investigators to her son's remains. But Dorn said that Lacey had no idea at the time that Matthews had died. He said Lacey took advantage of the situation when he found Matthews' vehicle and his credit cards.

Harris said police told her that Lacey was seen driving Matthews' SUV on May 30, 2019 and that he stopped the car and ran away from the scene.

Dorn said that based on the evidence, it appeared Matthews shot himself.

