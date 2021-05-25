Warrant: Man fired shotgun at 3 women in Lexington

A Lexington man is facing charges after he was accused of firing a shotgun at three women, court records show.

Christopher Dontue Miller, 36, of Grant Street was arrested Sunday and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, misdemeanor assault on a female and discharging a firearm within the city limits of Lexington, according to two arrest warrants.

Miller was being held Tuesday in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed, according to a court record. He is scheduled to appear in court June 29.

Miller is accused of firing a 12 gauge shotgun at three women on May 14, according to an warrant. Miller also is accused of throwing jewelry at one of the women and firing a gun inside the city of Lexington on that same day, another warrant said.

