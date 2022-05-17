Warrants: Former school custodian exposed himself to or sexually abused at least 13 girls in Forsyth County

A Winston-Salem man arrested last year for exposing himself to a 12-year-old student while working as a custodian at Lewisville Middle School is facing additional charges that he did the same thing to 17 other students and sexually abused 14 of them.

Charles Edward Holland, 24, of Peace Haven Road, was accused of exposing himself to a 12-year-old student at Lewisville Middle School on Aug. 25, 2021 during the first week of school. He was immediately removed from campus and banned from ever working as a contractor for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School.

Holland worked for Supreme Maintenance Organization of Greensboro, which admitted that it had failed to do a proper criminal background check on Holland. The school system still contracts with the company, though the company does not provide custodial services at Lewisville Middle School anymore.

Holland had previously been charged with felony indecent exposure in two separate incidents in 2016 in Mecklenburg County. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of indecent liberties.

On Monday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office announced that Holland was arrested on 17 counts of felony indecent exposure and 14 counts of felony taking indecent liberties with a student. According to arrest warrants, the additional offenses all happened on Aug. 25, 2021 at Lewisville Middle School.

All of the indecent exposure charges were made under the law applying to cases where the person charged is over 18 and the victim is younger than 16.

Holland is in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $10,000. He had a first appearance in Forsyth District Court on Tuesday and his next court date will be May 26.

Holland had been accused of exposing himself in front of several girls in a hallway outside a bathroom on that day and then masturbating. Arrest warrants identify at least 13 girls that he is accused of either exposing himself to or sexually abusing or both.

Holland worked for Supreme Maintenance Organization, which has a contract to clean school system buildings. Superintendent Tricia McManus said in a statement at the time of Holland's initial arrest in August 2021 that Supreme Maintenance Organization failed to do a proper criminal background check on Holland.

McManus demanded that the company complete a thorough background check on all of its more than 100 contracted employees.

"This is unacceptable," she said in the statement. "We put our faith in an organization that to date has provided us with good service. Their employees provide a valuable service to our schools by serving as custodians. A gap in SMO's procedures, however, put an individual in a position that was not safe for students. I will not tolerate that.

McManus also demanded that the company make "immediate changes to their internal processes so this never happens again." She said that if the company failed to do the audit and make the changes, the school system would terminate the company's contract.

Brent Campbell, a spokesman with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said that in September, the company assured the school system that it had completed the background checks and had removed any employees that did not "meet the requirements as set forth by the district and state law." He said the company would have to provide specific information about employees it might have terminated as a result of the background checks. A woman at Supreme Maintenance Organization who declined to identify herself would not answer questions or provide any comment when reached by the Winston-Salem Journal Tuesday.

Campbell said the company continues to contract with the school system, providing about 100 people to perform custodian services throughout the school system. The school system, Campbell said, requires the company to follow state law regarding background checks for school employees.

Supreme Maintenance Organization provides custodial services to 33 school buildings in the system. Campbell said the monthly total for the contracted services is $298,148. The company's current contract is up for renewal in June. Campbell said a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools employee now provides custodial services at Lewisville Middle School.

SMO, a Greensboro company that has operated since 1989, issued a statement in August that said in part: "We are appalled by the reported incident at Lewisville Middle School and the charges brought against one of our employees who has been suspended indefinitely. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has been a long-standing client of Supreme Maintenance Organization. We know the incident has violated the trust of school leaders, parents, teachers and students. We are very sorry this has happened to these students."

The company said it was cooperating with the investigation and that it was "examining all of our safeguards and conducting a thorough review of the backgrounds of all our current employees who within the school system." The company said it planned to update its background review process.

336-727-7326 @mhewlettWSJ Journal reporter Wesley Young contributed to this report.

