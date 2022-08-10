 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrants: Lexington man had sexually explicit photos of a child, used a computer to arrange meeting with the girl

A Lexington man is accused of having photos of a 13-year-old girl engaged in sexual activity, authorities said.

Evan Charles Dibona, 29, of Louis Sells Road is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, soliciting a child by a computer and taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a arrest warrant.

Dibona is accused of possessing two explicit photos of the girl, the warrant said.

Dibona also is accused of using a computer to arrange a meeting with the girl to commit an unlawful sexual act, the warrant said. 

The offenses occurred on Dec. 1, 2021, the warrants alleged.

Dibona was being held Wednesday in the Davidson County jail with his bond set at $150,000, court records show. Dibona is scheduled to appear Sept. 8 in Davidson District Court.

