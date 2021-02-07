 Skip to main content
Warrants: Man who rammed police car faces multiple charges
A man who fled Winston-Salem police twice in two days, and rammed a police car to boot, is being held on multiple charges in the Forsyth County jail with bond set at $750,000.

Caleb Payne Brady, 26, who lives on Salem Valley Road in Winston-Salem, is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing arrest, failure to stop after a hit-and-run traffic accident, resisting a police officer, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving and driving without insurance coverage.

Police said Brady was driving a vehicle on Wednesday that struck a retaining wall at the corner of Cameron Avenue and Ninth Street. Police said Brady drove off and then wouldn't get out of his car when police conducted a traffic stop.

Brady's bond was set at $10,000 on that incident.

A couple days later, on Friday, Winston-Salem police said Brady assaulted two police officers, J. Bross and J. Forstell, by ramming a police car with a Chevrolet Trax he was driving. It was not clear from the warrants whether the officers were in separate cars or one car.

Police said Brady also fled police on a route that took him from Academy Street to U.S. 52 South and West Clemmonsville Road.

The weapons charge relates to a 40-caliber handgun that was in Brady's possession, police said.

Brady's bond was set at $750,000 following the Friday incidents. There was no report that the officers were injured.

