Warrants: Teen abducted, assaulted by 51-year-old Davidson County man he met on Grindr app

A Stanly County teenager told authorities he was abducted from a roadside and woke up in a Davidson County house as he was being assaulted.

The 15-year-old boy called 911 on July 1, reporting he had been held down and sexually assaulted by a man, according to a search warrant. The boy said he was able to get a smartphone from his assailant and get out of the man's house.

The Davidson County 911 communications center tracked the phone call, and sheriff's deputies found the boy at a house on Free Pilgrim Church Road, the search warrant said.

Davidson County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant July 1 at a nearby home on Cunningham Brick Yard Road in the county's northeastern section.

The boy told investigators that he communicated with Michael Shane Wray, 51, via the Grindr app, the search warrant said. The boy had arranged to meet Wray but then changed his mind and stopped communicating with the man.

The boy told investigators that he was abducted on the morning of June 30 while walking on the side of a road in Albemarle, the search warrant said.

He said that the last thing he remembered is waking up July 1 at Wray's house with Wray holding him down and having sex with him, the warrant said.

