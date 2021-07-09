Warrants: Teen abducted, assaulted by 51-year-old Davidson County man he met on Grindr app

A Stanly County teenager told authorities he was abducted from a roadside and woke up in a Davidson County house as he was being assaulted.
The 15-year-old boy called 911 on July 1, reporting he had been held down and sexually assaulted by a man, according to a search warrant. The boy said he was able to get a smartphone from his assailant and get out of the man's house.
The Davidson County 911 communications center tracked the phone call, and sheriff's deputies found the boy at a house on Free Pilgrim Church Road, the search warrant said.
Davidson County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant July 1 at a nearby home on Cunningham Brick Yard Road in the county's northeastern section.
The boy told investigators that he communicated with Michael Shane Wray, 51, via the Grindr app, the search warrant said. The boy had arranged to meet Wray but then changed his mind and stopped communicating with the man.
The boy told investigators that he was abducted on the morning of June 30 while walking on the side of a road in Albemarle, the search warrant said.
He said that the last thing he remembered is waking up July 1 at Wray's house with Wray holding him down and having sex with him, the warrant said.
The boy told investigators he is a recovering methamphetamine addict and has been clean for several months, the search warrant said. When the boy awoke on the morning of July 1, he was under the influence of a drug, the warrant said.
Wray, who lives on Cunningham Brick Yard Road, has been charged with seven counts of statutory sex offense with a child, four counts to taking indecent liberties with a child, one count of first-degree kidnapping and giving a controlled substance to a minor, all of which are felonies, as well as contributing to a delinquency of a juvenile, according to arrest warrants.
Wray was required to provide a DNA sample to authorities, a court record shows.
James Hedrick of Lexington, Wray's attorney, declined to comment Friday about the charges against his client.
Wray was being held Friday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $2 million, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Wray is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.
The boy was medically evaluated and had a forensic interview at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators seized a number of items from Wray's home, the search warrant said.
Those items consisted of a blanket, comforter, pillow, two sheets, a sleeping bag, a water bottle, one pair of men's underwear, a handgun, eight bullets, a black box with multiple smoking devices, digital scales and a grinder and three smartphones, the warrant said.
The victim used one of those phones to call 911, and its wallpaper appears to be a social-media profile picture of Wray, the warrant said.
336-727-7299