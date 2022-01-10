Watauga County searching for sex offender who absconded

BOONE — Watauga County officials are asking for the public's help in locating a sex offender, according to probation and parole officers in the county and High Country Crime Stoppers.
Jody Quint Greene, 49, is on post-release supervision on a conviction for taking indecent liberties with a child and has fled, authorities said. He is also wanted by the Watauga County Sheriff's Office for failing to report an address change as a sex offender.
Authorities said anyone with information can call High Country Crime Stoppers at -828-268-6959. 828-737-0125 or the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office at 828-264-3761.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information leading to arrests, recovery of stolen property, the seizure of drugs and the location of wanted people.
