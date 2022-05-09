WATCH NOW: Attorney describes role that race played in Henry White's 1997 murder trial

Henry Jerome White has spent 25 years in prison on a first-degree murder conviction that was overturned Monday.
His case is unique in North Carolina history. Until recently, White’s was the only case where a state appellate court had recognized that racial discrimination played a role in jury selection. But in 1998, under the legal standards at play at the time, a showing that race played a significant role in White’s case wasn’t enough to overturn it. Race had to be the sole factor in jury selection in his case.