WATCH NOW: City releases police body camera video of man being shocked with a Taser in Winston-Salem

Editor’s note: The following videos have been edited for length. Find full-length footage at the bottom of this article.
City officials have released body camera footage involving a Winston-Salem man who said he was assaulted by police officers during a confrontation last year at a gas station.
The Winston-Salem Journal and city officials had filed petitions to get the footage released, with the city saying the video needed to be made public because incomplete information had been published. Earlier this week, a Forsyth County judge granted the requests.
John Mackey Jr. told the Winston-Salem Journal in February that one of the officers, Logan Keith Frankland, used a racial slur against him before the incident and then punched him and put a forearm in Mackey's throat. Mackey said that Frankland and another officer, Caleb Gray, later shocked him with a Taser while he lay on the ground. The incident happened on March 2, 2020.
Frankland's body camera footage does not show Frankland using a racial slur. It does show the officer placing his forearm to Mackey's throat for several seconds. The video also shows Frankland chasing Mackey through the gas station parking lot before Frankland finally gets hold of Mackey and tackles him.
When Gray arrives, he gets out of his car and loudly orders Mackey to get on the ground, using a profanity. At the time, Mackey is on his knees with his hands raised, while Frankland is behind Mackey and forcing Mackey to the ground. Both men yell at Mackey to stay on the ground and order him to put his hands behind his back. Both officers have their Tasers out.
City officials said in a statement that only Frankland used his Taser. In the videos, Frankland and Gray tell other officers that Mackey was resisting and at times was squaring up to fight the officers before he was shocked.
Frankland's video doesn't appear to show Mackey trying to fight the officers.
Mackey was arrested and charged with several misdemeanors, including assault on a law enforcement officer. A Forsyth County prosecutor dismissed those charges in November. According to a Jan. 12 letter to Mackey, Police Chief Catrina Thompson said that an internal investigation found that Frankland had violated certain departmental policies and procedures. But city officials, citing state personnel privacy laws, said they can't disclose what policy or procedure Frankland violated.
Frankland's salary decreased by about $2,200 on June 2, 2020. He resigned on Oct. 8, 2020. City officials have not said whether any other officer, including Gray, was investigated. Gray is still on the force.
The city's Risk Management division reached a $10,500 settlement with Mackey in February. The $500 represented 10% of the $5,000 bond that Mackey had to pay to get out of the Forsyth County Jail.
Mackey, when reached Thursday night, said he stands by his account of what happened and that he is pushing to file criminal charges against the officers.
Seven different videos show John Mackey Jr.'s interaction with police March 2, 2020. Several are muted in parts. The video involving Frankland, the first in the series, does not show what occurred before the officer approached Mackey.
