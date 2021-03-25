WATCH NOW: City releases police body camera video of man being shocked with a Taser in Winston-Salem

Editor’s note: The following videos have been edited for length. Find full-length footage at the bottom of this article.

City officials have released body camera footage involving a Winston-Salem man who said he was assaulted by police officers during a confrontation last year at a gas station.

The Winston-Salem Journal and city officials had filed petitions to get the footage released, with the city saying the video needed to be made public because incomplete information had been published. Earlier this week, a Forsyth County judge granted the requests.

John Mackey Jr. told the Winston-Salem Journal in February that one of the officers, Logan Keith Frankland, used a racial slur against him before the incident and then punched him and put a forearm in Mackey's throat. Mackey said that Frankland and another officer, Caleb Gray, later shocked him with a Taser while he lay on the ground. The incident happened on March 2, 2020.

Frankland's body camera footage does not show Frankland using a racial slur. It does show the officer placing his forearm to Mackey's throat for several seconds. The video also shows Frankland chasing Mackey through the gas station parking lot before Frankland finally gets hold of Mackey and tackles him.