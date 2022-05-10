WATCH NOW: 'I just heard ... a bunch of shots.' Woman describes chaotic scene after shooting at Hanes Mall.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Winston-Salem police say a man and a juvenile stole a car from a man at gunpoint on Saturday from the parking lot of the Lowes Home Improvemen…
Six years ago, Isaiah Baskins accused a volunteer with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of assaulting him and using a racist slur. He posted a YouTube video but the criminal charges against the volunteer were dropped after he failed to show up in court. Now, Baskins faces charges that he forged deeds as a way to illegally obtain real property after indictments came down Monday.
Henry Jerome White has spent the past 25 years in prison, but on Monday, he saw his first-degree murder conviction overturned because his tria…
The mother of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, the Davie County man who shot and killed his girlfriend and their two children last month, says her son was …
A Winston-Salem man driving a U-Haul van is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase on U.S. 52 North after an armed robbery, authoriti…
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Law enforcement authorities say they're treating the case of a man found dead and sitting on a lawn mower Monday afternoon as…
Stephen Ray Ivey, 31, was convicted of accidentally shooting his 3-year-old daughter in 2015. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. A judge sentenced him to 105 days in Forsyth County Jail.
Winston-Salem police said they found a man lying in the road on Glenbrook Drive on Sunday evening and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
A Winston-Salem man who represented himself during trial was convicted on charges that he led an illegal drug-trafficking ring that brought in cocaine from various places, including Puerto Rico. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced him to a maximum of 38 years in prison.
Kalvin Michael Smith, who claims innocence in the 1995 brutal attack on Jill Marker, cannot get his appeal to move forward because a prosecutor has not taken up the case. The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office has a conflict, and the N.C. Attorney General's Office has declined to handle it. According to Assistant District Attorney Penn Broyhill, his boss, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, has not had any luck in getting any outside prosecutors to take the case.
