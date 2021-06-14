WATCH NOW: Police say shootout suspect's mother, grandmother found dead in Winston-Salem and Clemmons homes

Related to this story
Former teacher convicted of taking indecent liberties. He worked at Winston-Salem charter school after officials were told about investigation.
Tyrus Khalil Cromartie, 27, sent text messages to two female students, who were 13 and 14. He told the girls to delete the messages, prosecutors said.
Four people were shot and one person was killed in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to Winston-Salem police investigators.
- Updated
Two Winston-Salem brothers are going to prison for at least 15 years for killing a 16-year-old in a drug deal gone bad. Prosecutors said the brothers planned to rob a person they had asked to buy marijuana from.
Woman is also charged with abuse in connection with injuries to another child.
A Winston-Salem man was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting death of another man Friday in the 1500 block of Bruce Street, authori…
Nearly 15 years ago, Samuel Flippen was executed for stepdaughter's death. Now, girl's father wants answers about his daughter's death.
Samuel Russell Flippen was the last person North Carolina executed. Flippen was accused of killing his 2 1/2-year-old stepdaughter. But now, her biological father has questions about whether Flippen really killed his daughter.
Suit: White police officers assaulted Black man during traffic stop in Winston-Salem and tried to seize cellphone
A Winston-Salem man said two white police officers violated his rights and assaulted him during a traffic stop last year. A federal lawsuit said the officers targeted the man, whom they had been watching. According to the lawsuit, he was left with permanent injuries.
Winston-Salem man convicted of attempting to conceal death of man who died playing Russian Roulette.
- Updated
A Winston-Salem man was convicted on charges that he tried to cover up the death of a man who killed himself while playing Russian Roulette. Prosecutors said he tried to hide the car and then took the gun.
HIGH POINT — A 25-year-old woman was charged with second-degree murder after authorities say she fatally stabbed another woman Thursday night, according to a news release from High Point Police.
Paul James, Forsyth County's chief public defender, withdrew his legal representation of Robert Anthony Granato, accused of killing Julius Sampson outside a restaurant at Hanes Mall, due to a conflict in his office. One of his attorneys had represented a witness who is giving information to Forsyth County prosecutors in the case against Granato. Granato will be assigned a new attorney.